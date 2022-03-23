Convex Finance (CVX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.13 Billion

Convex Finance (CVX) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Convex Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.13 billion and $11.99 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Convex Finance coin can currently be purchased for $20.66 or 0.00048779 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00049618 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,976.97 or 0.07027857 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,282.17 or 0.99817126 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00044427 BTC.

About Convex Finance

Convex Finance’s total supply is 86,903,625 coins and its circulating supply is 54,886,382 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Convex Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Convex Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Convex Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

