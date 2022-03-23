Corepath Wealth Partners LLC Has $8.74 Million Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,984 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 6.3% of Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $8,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,749,000. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,956,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,274,501,000 after purchasing an additional 160,086 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TIP opened at $125.02 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $122.92 and a 12 month high of $131.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.67.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.