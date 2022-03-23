Cormark Boosts ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target to C$24.00

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Cormark from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Cormark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on ARC Resources from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. CIBC increased their price target on ARC Resources from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bankshares increased their price target on ARC Resources from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price target on ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperfrom” rating and issued a C$17.50 price target on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Friday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.44.

Shares of TSE:ARX opened at C$16.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.45 billion and a PE ratio of 13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$14.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.59. ARC Resources has a 12 month low of C$7.16 and a 12 month high of C$16.55.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

