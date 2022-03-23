Cormark Increases Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Price Target to C$8.00

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Cormark from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Cormark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KEL. TD Securities increased their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. CIBC increased their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James set a C$6.50 price objective on Kelt Exploration and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.55.

KEL opened at C$6.82 on Monday. Kelt Exploration has a 12 month low of C$2.35 and a 12 month high of C$6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.92.

In other news, Senior Officer Douglas Jeffery Errico sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.28, for a total value of C$163,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 488,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,580,716.16.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

