Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) is Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,276 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 3.7% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $46,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,600 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 166,693 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $94,631,000 after buying an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,949 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,487,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $5.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $554.02. 1,546,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,614,285. The company has a market cap of $245.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $336.83 and a one year high of $571.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $516.51 and a 200 day moving average of $508.66.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 25.46%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $491.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.89.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

