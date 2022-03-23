CountPlus Limited (ASX:CUP) Insider Buys A$69,433.00 in Stock

CountPlus Limited (ASX:CUP – Get Rating) insider Raymond (Ray) Kellerman bought 99,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.70 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of A$69,433.00 ($51,431.85).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Get CountPlus alerts:

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This is a boost from CountPlus’s previous Interim dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. CountPlus’s payout ratio is presently 78.95%.

CountPlus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides accounting, business advisory, and financial planning services in Australia. The company operates through Accounting, Financial Planning, Financial Services, and Other segments. It offers tax, assurance, audit, and corporate advisory services; financial planning; loans commission, and leasing commission services; and information technology, legal, conference, and insurance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CountPlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CountPlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.