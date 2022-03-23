Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Insider Sells $290,011.50 in Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) insider Betty M. Vandenbosch sold 14,450 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $290,011.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:COUR opened at $20.52 on Wednesday. Coursera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.32 and a 1-year high of $62.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.76.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Coursera had a negative net margin of 34.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.61%. The firm had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. Coursera’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COUR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Coursera from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Coursera from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Coursera from $55.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coursera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.12.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 1,303.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Coursera in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coursera in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. StepStone Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Coursera in the third quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Coursera in the second quarter worth $159,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coursera Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

