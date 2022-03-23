Cox Capital Mgt LLC Grows Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,734 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.4% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,267 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Well Done LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 29,555 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 48,965 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,695,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Financial Council Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Apple by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 39,865 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wick Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,080,000. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $168.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.60.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. Apple’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.51.

Apple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.