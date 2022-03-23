Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Crexendo had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 22.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:CXDO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.87. 46,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,535. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.36. Crexendo has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $7.20. The company has a market cap of $71.38 million, a PE ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Crexendo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.41%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CXDO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crexendo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Crexendo from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Crexendo from $8.25 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crexendo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crexendo by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Crexendo in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crexendo in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. 5.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

