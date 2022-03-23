Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Lake Street Capital from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crexendo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Crexendo from $8.25 to $6.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.50.

CXDO stock opened at $3.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Crexendo has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.43.

Crexendo ( NASDAQ:CXDO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Crexendo had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 22.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crexendo will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Crexendo’s payout ratio is currently 7.41%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 11.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 86.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the second quarter worth $105,000. 5.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

