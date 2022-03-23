Critical Contrast: Aeva Technologies (AEVA) and Its Peers

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) is one of 70 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Aeva Technologies to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aeva Technologies and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aeva Technologies $9.27 million -$101.88 million -8.84 Aeva Technologies Competitors $5.20 billion $127.98 million 22.35

Aeva Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Aeva Technologies. Aeva Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Aeva Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeva Technologies -1,099.60% -19.36% -18.60% Aeva Technologies Competitors -125.47% 1.84% -1.45%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Aeva Technologies and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeva Technologies 0 1 4 0 2.80 Aeva Technologies Competitors 665 2539 2982 82 2.40

Aeva Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $11.80, indicating a potential upside of 161.64%. As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies have a potential upside of 42.00%. Given Aeva Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Aeva Technologies is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.1% of Aeva Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.7% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.6% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Aeva Technologies has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aeva Technologies’ peers have a beta of 1.66, meaning that their average stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aeva Technologies peers beat Aeva Technologies on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Aeva Technologies (Get Rating)

Aeva Technologies, Inc., through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

