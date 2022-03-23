Critical Contrast: MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) and X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR)

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Rating) and X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.6% of MeiraGTx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.6% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of MeiraGTx shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares MeiraGTx and X4 Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeiraGTx -211.03% -39.79% -24.67% X4 Pharmaceuticals N/A -111.39% -68.71%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MeiraGTx and X4 Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeiraGTx $37.70 million 16.62 -$79.56 million ($1.81) -7.75 X4 Pharmaceuticals $3.00 million 19.51 -$62.13 million ($4.04) -0.47

X4 Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MeiraGTx. MeiraGTx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than X4 Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

MeiraGTx has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, X4 Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for MeiraGTx and X4 Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MeiraGTx 0 0 3 0 3.00 X4 Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00

MeiraGTx presently has a consensus target price of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 89.02%. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 742.11%. Given X4 Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe X4 Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than MeiraGTx.

Summary

MeiraGTx beats X4 Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

MeiraGTx Company Profile (Get Rating)

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Its pipeline includes AAV CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1. The company was founded on March 20, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003. The company was founded by Henri A. Termeer, Keith T. Flaherty, Renato T. Skerlj, Richard Peters and Paula Ragan and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

