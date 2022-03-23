CryptoTycoon (CTT) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $140,705.00

CryptoTycoon (CTT) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 23rd. CryptoTycoon has a market capitalization of $833,301.22 and approximately $140,705.00 worth of CryptoTycoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoTycoon coin can now be bought for $6.16 or 0.00014304 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, CryptoTycoon has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoTycoon alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003646 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00037010 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.40 or 0.00107761 BTC.

CryptoTycoon Coin Profile

CryptoTycoon (CTT) is a coin. CryptoTycoon’s total supply is 899,674 coins and its circulating supply is 135,306 coins. CryptoTycoon’s official Twitter account is @Castweet_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

CryptoTycoon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTycoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoTycoon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoTycoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoTycoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoTycoon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.