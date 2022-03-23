CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.65. CSP shares last traded at $7.45, with a volume of 11,237 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.25 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.93.
In other news, major shareholder Joseph R. Nerges acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired 9,545 shares of company stock worth $80,817 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.
About CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI)
CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in Web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.
