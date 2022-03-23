CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.65. CSP shares last traded at $7.45, with a volume of 11,237 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.25 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.93.

In other news, major shareholder Joseph R. Nerges acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired 9,545 shares of company stock worth $80,817 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CSP stock. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of CSP Inc. ( NASDAQ:CSPI Get Rating ) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned approximately 5.97% of CSP worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.93% of the company’s stock.

About CSP

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in Web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

