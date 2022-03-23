CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CSX by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,466,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,355,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177,271 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its position in CSX by 22.8% in the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 39,572,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,176,886,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338,924 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CSX by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,820,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,092,303,000 after acquiring an additional 267,651 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in CSX by 4.1% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 33,265,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $989,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in CSX by 4.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,326,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $545,035,000 after acquiring an additional 718,350 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CSX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens cut their price objective on CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.55.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $36.78 on Wednesday. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $29.49 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The firm has a market cap of $80.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.86 and a 200-day moving average of $34.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

