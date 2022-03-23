Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Cue Health Inc (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 10,432 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 557,222 shares.The stock last traded at $7.31 and had previously closed at $8.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.98.

Get Cue Health alerts:

Cue Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:HLTH)

Cue Health Inc is a health technology company. It offers individuals, enterprises, government agencies and healthcare provides access to lab-quality diagnostic testing at home, at work or at the point-of-care, all in a device. Cue Health Inc is headquartered in San Diego.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.