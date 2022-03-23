CUE Protocol Price Up 10% Over Last Week (CUE)

CUE Protocol (CUE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. CUE Protocol has a total market capitalization of $93,304.93 and approximately $6.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUE Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $12.25 or 0.00028589 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, CUE Protocol has traded up 10% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002335 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00048970 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,016.13 or 0.07039177 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,644.28 or 0.99525202 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00044446 BTC.

About CUE Protocol

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

CUE Protocol Coin Trading

