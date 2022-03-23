Curate (XCUR) Market Cap Hits $9.93 Million

Curate (XCUR) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. Curate has a total market capitalization of $9.93 million and $736,807.00 worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curate coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.19 or 0.00002806 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Curate has traded 15% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Curate alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003645 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00037046 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.00 or 0.00108387 BTC.

About Curate

Curate (XCUR) is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,338,497 coins. Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Curate is curate.style . The official message board for Curate is medium.com/@curateproject

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Buying and Selling Curate

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curate using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Curate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.