CuriosityStream (CURI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 24th. Analysts expect CuriosityStream to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CURI opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.06. The company has a market capitalization of $200.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.73. CuriosityStream has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $17.06.

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in CuriosityStream by 183.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 53,168 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in CuriosityStream by 523.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 192,065 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in CuriosityStream by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 8,502 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in CuriosityStream by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 26,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 8,790 shares during the period. 21.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CURI. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on CuriosityStream from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Roth Capital reduced their target price on CuriosityStream from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

CuriosityStream Company Profile (Get Rating)

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.