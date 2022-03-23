CuriosityStream (CURI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 24th. Analysts expect CuriosityStream to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:CURI opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.06. The company has a market capitalization of $200.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.73. CuriosityStream has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $17.06.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in CuriosityStream by 183.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 53,168 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in CuriosityStream by 523.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 192,065 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in CuriosityStream by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 8,502 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in CuriosityStream by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 26,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 8,790 shares during the period. 21.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CuriosityStream Company Profile (Get Rating)
CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CuriosityStream (CURI)
- FreightCar America Finally Gets On Track
- J. Jill, Inc Is Not Ready To Rally Back Up The Hill
- Is FedEx Worth The Risk?
- Nike Leads Dow 30 Higher, More Upside Could Be Ahead
- DocuSign CEO Bets Big On Company’s Future
Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.