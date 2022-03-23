Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.050-$8.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.53 billion-$2.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.59 billion.

CW has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock.

Curtiss-Wright stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $153.49. 160,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,766. Curtiss-Wright has a 52-week low of $111.26 and a 52-week high of $162.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.30 and its 200 day moving average is $134.16.

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

In other news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 1,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.26, for a total value of $145,358.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,835 shares of company stock worth $3,916,091 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter valued at approximately $963,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,018 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and overhaul of precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

