Cutler Group LP Increases Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Cutler Group LP lifted its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 401.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 501 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Cutler Group LP’s holdings in PTC were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in PTC by 67.9% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in PTC by 121.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in PTC by 46.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PTC during the third quarter valued at $57,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on PTC. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of PTC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.11.

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total value of $580,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total transaction of $434,966.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

PTC stock opened at $111.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.60 and a 12-month high of $153.73.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $457.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.88 million. PTC had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 27.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

