Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 50,962 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,203,430 shares.The stock last traded at $11.44 and had previously closed at $11.36.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cytek BioSciences from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cytek BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Cytek BioSciences from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cytek BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.57.

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 8,746 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.97 per share, for a total transaction of $113,435.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $302,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 2,168,400 shares of company stock worth $28,646,518 and sold 80,000 shares worth $1,112,000.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

