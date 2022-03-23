Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Sells $360,300.00 in Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $360,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
CYTK traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.18. 767,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,583. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.83 and a 200 day moving average of $36.56. The company has a current ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $47.90.
Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $55.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 149.21% and a negative net margin of 305.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 729.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 22,295 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 35,643 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter worth $1,664,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter worth $6,525,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 106,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter.
About Cytokinetics (Get Rating)
Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cytokinetics (CYTK)
- The Institutions Buy The Dip In Cintas
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Sets Off On A Fresh Rally
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- Gogo Stock is Ready to Take Off Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.