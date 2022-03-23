Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Sells $360,300.00 in Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $360,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

CYTK traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.18. 767,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,583. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.83 and a 200 day moving average of $36.56. The company has a current ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $47.90.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $55.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 149.21% and a negative net margin of 305.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 729.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CYTK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cytokinetics from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 22,295 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 35,643 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter worth $1,664,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter worth $6,525,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 106,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

