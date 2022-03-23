DA Davidson Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S)

SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of SentinelOne in a research note issued on Thursday, March 17th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.19) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.04). DA Davidson also issued estimates for SentinelOne’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.93) EPS.

S has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on SentinelOne from $78.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on SentinelOne from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Cowen decreased their price target on SentinelOne from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com upgraded SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.27.

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $41.27 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.14. SentinelOne has a 12-month low of $29.30 and a 12-month high of $78.53.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 25.56% and a negative net margin of 132.37%. The company had revenue of $65.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.00) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in S. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 227,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,509,000 after buying an additional 83,012 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 397.6% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 49,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 39,756 shares during the last quarter. Data Collective II GP LLC acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth about $50,788,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,537,000 after purchasing an additional 117,581 shares during the last quarter. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Nicholas Warner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 405,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $14,592,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 709,116 shares of company stock worth $28,552,523 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

