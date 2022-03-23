DAGCO Inc. Cuts Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

DAGCO Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.5% of DAGCO Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.33.

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $204,935.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $7,949,670.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $151.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.08 and a 200-day moving average of $151.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $367.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $129.99 and a 1-year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile (Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.