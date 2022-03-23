DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Announces Earnings Results

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 391.42% and a negative return on equity of 71.45%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.06) EPS.

DRIO stock opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $111.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.24. DarioHealth has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $26.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRIO. UBS Group AG raised its position in DarioHealth by 706.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in DarioHealth by 219.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in DarioHealth by 1,498.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,492 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in DarioHealth by 316.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 9,546 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in DarioHealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $303,000. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DRIO shares. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of DarioHealth from $15.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Aegis reduced their price target on shares of DarioHealth from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.13.

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

