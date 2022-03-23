Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $368.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) to announce $368.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Daseke’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $352.90 million to $384.00 million. Daseke posted sales of $333.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Daseke will report full year sales of $1.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Daseke.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $394.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.65 million. Daseke had a return on equity of 70.76% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSKE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Daseke by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Daseke by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 99,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Daseke by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Daseke during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Daseke during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 37.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Daseke stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $11.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,735. The company has a market capitalization of $722.01 million, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.92. Daseke has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $13.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79.

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

