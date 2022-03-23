David B. Berger Sells 5,000 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) COO David B. Berger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total transaction of $541,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $114.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 498.78 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 5.63. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $155.86.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.83 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.58%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TNDM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.91.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 259.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 241 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 80.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.4% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

About Tandem Diabetes Care (Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.