David J Yvars Group Trims Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

David J Yvars Group reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,650 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the quarter. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in Visa were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

NYSE V opened at $218.47 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.67 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $215.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on V. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $1,462,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,317 shares of company stock worth $6,067,213 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.