Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Davide Campari-Milano from €14.00 ($15.38) to €12.50 ($13.74) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Davide Campari-Milano from €10.80 ($11.87) to €9.50 ($10.44) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Davide Campari-Milano from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Davide Campari-Milano from €13.10 ($14.40) to €12.10 ($13.30) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.63.

Shares of DVDCF opened at $10.70 on Monday. Davide Campari-Milano has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $15.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.47.

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

