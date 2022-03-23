Deanna H. Lund Sells 10,000 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $197,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of KTOS traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.80. The stock had a trading volume of 685,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,969. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -990.00 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.93 and a fifty-two week high of $30.29.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $211.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KTOS shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.
About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.
