Decarbonization Plus Acquisition (OTCMKTS:DCRBU) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:DCRBU – Get Rating) was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.59 and last traded at $11.15. Approximately 4,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 45,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.10.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.15.
About Decarbonization Plus Acquisition (OTCMKTS:DCRBU)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition (DCRBU)
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- Gogo Stock is Ready to Take Off Higher
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
- FreightCar America Finally Gets On Track
Receive News & Ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.