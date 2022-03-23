DeFiChain Tops 1-Day Volume of $20.24 Million (DFI)

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One DeFiChain coin can currently be bought for about $3.96 or 0.00009242 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DeFiChain has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar. DeFiChain has a total market cap of $1.19 billion and approximately $20.24 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About DeFiChain

DeFiChain (DFI) is a coin. It launched on October 1st, 2019. DeFiChain’s total supply is 588,631,840 coins and its circulating supply is 300,511,840 coins. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeFiChain is defichain.io . DeFiChain’s official message board is medium.com/@defiblockchain . The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DFI token is an integral unit of account in the DeFi blockchain. The DeFi Foundation in Singapore will issue 1.2 billion DFI over its lifetime. “

Buying and Selling DeFiChain

