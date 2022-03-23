Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.32 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Denbury in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 21st. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the company will earn $1.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.36. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Denbury’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.22 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Denbury from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Denbury in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.75 to $87.75 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Denbury currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.42.

DEN stock opened at $76.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.40 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.98. Denbury has a 52 week low of $41.05 and a 52 week high of $91.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $361.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.44 million. Denbury had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 4.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Denbury by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA raised its position in shares of Denbury by 0.6% during the third quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 30,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Denbury by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Denbury by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Denbury by 885.2% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

