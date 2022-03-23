Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Target Price to €17.00

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €21.00 ($23.08) to €17.00 ($18.68) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PBSFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €28.00 ($30.77) to €22.00 ($24.18) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €18.00 ($19.78) to €14.00 ($15.38) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

PBSFY stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.26. 3,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,574. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.48. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a one year low of $2.69 and a one year high of $5.61.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.