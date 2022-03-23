Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Borse AG is an exchange organization. Its product and services portfolio covers securities and derivatives trading, clearing, settlement and custody to the provision of market data and the development and operation of electronic trading systems. The company collects, refines, and provides data related to prices and trading revenues, indices, master data and statistics, and macroeconomic data, as well as involves in index development. It also develops, implements, and operates trading and settlement systems; and provides various information technology services. As an international central securities depository it provides global clearing and custody services for the securities industry. In addition, it is responsible for the management, safekeeping and administration of securities deposited. Deutsche Borse AG is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. “

DBOEY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut Deutsche Börse from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Deutsche Börse from €150.00 ($164.84) to €156.00 ($171.43) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Deutsche Börse from €174.60 ($191.87) to €171.20 ($188.13) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on Deutsche Börse from €175.00 ($192.31) to €180.00 ($197.80) in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Deutsche Börse from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €180.00 ($197.80) price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $145.37.

Shares of DBOEY opened at $18.07 on Tuesday. Deutsche Börse has a 12-month low of $14.77 and a 12-month high of $18.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.80. The stock has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 0.78.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Börse will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

