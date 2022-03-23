Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €24.60 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) received a €24.60 ($27.03) price objective from equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price suggests a potential upside of 47.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.50 ($29.12) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($28.57) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($29.67) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a €25.20 ($27.69) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €23.00 ($25.27) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Telekom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €23.62 ($25.96).

Shares of DTE opened at €16.69 ($18.34) on Wednesday. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of €12.72 ($13.98) and a 12-month high of €18.13 ($19.92). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €16.49 and a 200 day moving average price of €16.61.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

