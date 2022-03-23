Diamond 1-Day Volume Tops $12,666.00 (DMD)

Diamond (DMD) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. Diamond has a total market capitalization of $6.81 million and approximately $12,666.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Diamond coin can now be purchased for $1.85 or 0.00004375 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Diamond has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001467 BTC.
- KARMA (KARMA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- FairGame (FAIR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- FairCoin (FAIR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000026 BTC.
- MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- DMD (DMD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00043827 BTC.
Diamond Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “
Diamond Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
