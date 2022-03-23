Diamond 1-Day Volume Tops $12,666.00 (DMD)

Diamond (DMD) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. Diamond has a total market capitalization of $6.81 million and approximately $12,666.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Diamond coin can now be purchased for $1.85 or 0.00004375 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Diamond has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001467 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Diamond Profile

Diamond (DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,672,655 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars.

