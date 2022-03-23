Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $142.85

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $142.85 and last traded at $142.64, with a volume of 2731700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $137.35.

FANG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 32.10%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.77%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total value of $472,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total value of $1,101,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $2,129,765. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FANG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 52.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

