DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $201.25.

DSRLF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DiaSorin from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DiaSorin from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DSRLF remained flat at $$150.00 during trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.41. DiaSorin has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $238.29.

DiaSorin SpA engages in the development, production, and marketing of reagent kits for in vitro diagnostics. It specializes in the provision of immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics solutions which meet the needs of the following clinical areas: infectious diseases, cardiac markers, bone metabolism, hepatitis & retrovirus, oncology and endocrinology.

