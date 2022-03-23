DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of DICE stock opened at $18.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 26.79 and a quick ratio of 26.79. DICE Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $40.50.

Get DICE Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DICE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $170,592,000. Northpond Ventures LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,343,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $103,129,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $58,627,000. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,941,000. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

DICE Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

DICE Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. Its proprietary technology platform to build a pipeline of novel oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. DICE Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DICE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.