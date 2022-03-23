Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Holdings Cut by Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 288,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,658 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $8,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,791,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 34,143,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,182,000 after buying an additional 1,352,940 shares during the last quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,499,000. Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 2,471,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,610,000 after buying an additional 1,188,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 546.0% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,156,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,501,000 after acquiring an additional 977,386 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFAC stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.50. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,910. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.74. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $29.33.

