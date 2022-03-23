Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) is TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,549,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,833 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 6.6% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.29% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $44,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 649,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,263,000 after acquiring an additional 10,325 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,584,000. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,764,000. WJ Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,066,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000.

DFAC stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.41. The company had a trading volume of 6,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,910. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.74. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $29.33.

