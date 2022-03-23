DinoSwap (DINO) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $73,673.00

DinoSwap (DINO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Over the last seven days, DinoSwap has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. One DinoSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0218 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. DinoSwap has a total market cap of $1.82 million and $73,673.00 worth of DinoSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00049044 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,953.02 or 0.07002250 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,159.54 or 0.99969314 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00044016 BTC.

About DinoSwap

DinoSwap's total supply is 160,454,123 coins and its circulating supply is 83,308,309 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “DinoSwap is a cross-chain infrastructure and yield farming platform that builds liquidity for layer-one blockchains, AMMs and partnering projects. Telegram | Medium “

DinoSwap Coin Trading

