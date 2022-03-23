Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Steph & Co.

Steph & Co. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth $1,993,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 30.5% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 16,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.83. 2,614,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,128,474. The company has a market capitalization of $82.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.00. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $93.40 and a 1 year high of $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.92%.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 4,470 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total value of $479,452.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $1,971,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,976 shares of company stock valued at $3,133,715. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on DUK. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.58.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

