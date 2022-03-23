Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) fell 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $55.11 and last traded at $55.61. 30,710 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,111,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.37.

BROS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dutch Bros has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.78.

The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.51.

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $140.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.70 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Charles Jemley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total transaction of $731,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,098,125 shares of company stock worth $261,943,990 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Dutch Bros by 595.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 538 drive-thru coffee locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

