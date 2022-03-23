DXP Enterprises (DXPE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 25th.
DXPE stock opened at $30.04 on Wednesday. DXP Enterprises has a twelve month low of $23.33 and a twelve month high of $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.28 million, a P/E ratio of 44.84 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.75.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on DXPE. StockNews.com cut DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXP Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.
About DXP Enterprises (Get Rating)
DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses on maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.
