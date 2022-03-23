DXP Enterprises (DXPE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 25th.

DXPE stock opened at $30.04 on Wednesday. DXP Enterprises has a twelve month low of $23.33 and a twelve month high of $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.28 million, a P/E ratio of 44.84 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.75.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DXPE. StockNews.com cut DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXP Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in DXP Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in DXP Enterprises by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in DXP Enterprises by 616.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in DXP Enterprises by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in DXP Enterprises by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DXP Enterprises (Get Rating)

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses on maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.