Dynamite Market Capitalization Tops $15,885.67 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (DYNMT) traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. Dynamite has a total market cap of $15,885.67 and approximately $61,586.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dynamite has traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dynamite coin can now be bought for about $0.0411 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $125.36 or 0.00295835 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000114 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004407 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000637 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $561.37 or 0.01324731 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Dynamite Coin Profile

Dynamite (DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 725,565 coins and its circulating supply is 386,858 coins. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Buying and Selling Dynamite

