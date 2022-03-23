Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DYNATRONICS CORP. is involved in the design, manufacture and sale of medical devices for therapeutic use by medical practitioners. “

DYNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatronics in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded Dynatronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dynatronics in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.13.

Shares of DYNT opened at $0.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.77 million, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.80. Dynatronics has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $1.79.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Dynatronics had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dynatronics will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DYNT. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dynatronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dynatronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Dynatronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Dynatronics by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,096,365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 295,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. Its orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

