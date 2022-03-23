Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Declares $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.

Eagle Bancorp has a payout ratio of 32.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Eagle Bancorp to earn $4.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.7%.

EGBN stock opened at $59.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.80. Eagle Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $50.92 and a fifty-two week high of $63.84.

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $88.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.31 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 43.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 8.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the period. 72.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services, borrowing, and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

